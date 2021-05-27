Tokyo confirmed 684 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the government is set to decide Friday to extend the current state of emergency.

Hokkaido, meanwhile, reported 570 cases and 11 deaths, while Okinawa Prefecture saw its third largest daily tally ever with 240.

Other large totals were reported in Aichi Prefecture, with 394 new cases, and Hyogo Prefecture, which saw 162 cases and 12 deaths.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and a slew of other prefectural leaders have called on the central government to extend the emergency as infections have yet to subside.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to make a formal decision on the extension on Friday, with the period likely to be until June 20, government sources said.

The capital’s seven-day average of new cases came to 585, compared to 704 a week earlier. Tokyo’s number of severely ill patients fell by one to 69.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 4,536 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients on the same day rose by 119 from Tuesday to hit a record high of 1,413.