YOKOHAMA – A roughly 3.5 meter-long pet python that managed to break free from an apartment in Yokohama earlier this month was caught alive Saturday, people involved in the search said.
The reticulated python, a species considered to be one of the world’s largest snakes, is not venomous but constricts and suffocates its prey. It was found in the attic of the apartment at around 4:45 p.m.
The owner of the python notified police of the incident on May 6 after returning to his second-floor condo in Yokohama and discovering that his pet snake was not in its enclosure.
