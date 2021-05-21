A government panel proposed Friday that the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, which was built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, be included in the state’s list of important cultural assets.

The Council for Cultural Affairs submitted the recommendation to add the gymnasium in the capital’s Shibuya Ward and six other structures in the country to the list to culture minister Koichi Hagiuda. The gymnasium would be the most recently built structure among all properties on the list.

The council proposed that the first and second gymnasiums of the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, designed by the late world-renowned Japanese architect Kenzo Tange, be registered as an important cultural asset.

Noting that Tange developed unprecedented techniques, including the roof’s suspension structure, the council said that the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, completed a month before the October 1964 Games, was a dynamic piece of architecture unlike any seen before. It would be the first gymnasium on the list of important cultural assets.

In the 1964 Games, the first gymnasium was used for swimming events and the second gymnasium for basketball matches.

The first gymnasium will host handball events at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, slated to start in late July, and badminton matches in the Tokyo Paralympics, beginning in late August.