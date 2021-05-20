Japanese ruling and opposition parties on Thursday agreed to enact a new law to allow COVID-19 patients recovering in hotels or at home to vote by mail in national and local elections.
The parties hope to see the new law in place in time for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly’s election to be held on July 4.
COVID-19 patients and people who had close contact with them are required to stay in hotels or at home while they recover. It is difficult for them to visit polling stations.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.