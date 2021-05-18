Tokyo reported 732 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a day after the daily figure in the capital dipped below 500 for the first time since April 26.

Tuesday’s figure was lower than the 925 cases a week ago but higher than the 609 reported on May 4. Tokyo confirmed 419 infections on Monday, though case numbers on Mondays are usually lower than other days since some testing sites are closed over the weekend.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital, meanwhile, came to 756.9, compared with 824.3 a week before.

Among the new cases, people age 65 or older accounted for 81 infections. The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 81, down four from Monday.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 3,680 cases across the country, falling below 4,000 for the first time since April 26. Death linked to the virus totaled 122 and the number of severely ill patients nationwide rose by four from Sunday to 1,227.

Tougher measures in the fight against the coronavirus came into effect in six prefectures on Sunday, with three coming under an expanded state of emergency and another three under a quasi-emergency.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima joined Tokyo and five other prefectures already under the emergency, which is set to run through May 31. A quasi-emergency currently covering seven prefectures was expanded to Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto prefectures until June 13.