A government advisory panel on Friday approved the government’s plan to extend its coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures until May 31.

The panel on the coronavirus response also approved the government’s plan to add Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures to the state of emergency list, effective Wednesday.

The government has judged it necessary to continue strong COVID-19 measures in the four original prefectures and expand the areas under the emergency, as cases involving coronavirus variants are on the rise.

The country’s third coronavirus state of emergency was originally set to expire Tuesday.

The government will formally decide on the extension at a meeting of its coronavirus task force later Friday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will then hold a news conference to ask the public to cooperate.

At a meeting of the panel, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government’s coronavirus response, explained the countermeasures that will be taken.

The government will continue to request that alcohol-serving restaurants close temporarily. The request will also cover establishments that allow customers to bring their own alcoholic drinks.

Department stores and other large commercial facilities with a floor space of over 1,000 square meters, currently requested to shut temporarily, will be allowed to operate until 8 p.m.

The government will also ease restrictions on large-scale events, such as professional sports games, that are subject to a request to be spectator-free.

Under new rules, up to 5,000 spectators or 50% of venue capacity will be allowed for such events. The rules will also call for the events to end by 9 p.m.

“In areas with severe infection situations, such as Tokyo and Osaka, the current measures can be maintained based on decisions by their governors,” Nishimura said at the meeting.

The government put the emergency in place April 25 to curb the movement of people during the Golden Week holiday period from late April to Wednesday.

Although the government requested that alcohol-serving establishments and large commercial facilities close temporarily, new infection cases did not decrease markedly.

At the meeting, the panel also approved the government’s plan to add Hokkaido and the prefectures of Gifu and Mie to the list of areas with pre-emergency measures, effective Sunday.

Meanwhile, Miyagi Prefecture will be removed on Tuesday from the list of those areas, where tough measures similar to the ones under a state of emergency can be adopted flexibly.

The pre-emergency designation, also currently covering Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Ehime and Okinawa prefectures, will be extended until May 31.