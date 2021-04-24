The health ministry has approved the use of baricitinib, a rheumatoid drug, for treating COVID-19 patients, making it the third drug OK’d for use against the virus in the country after remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Baricitinib, sold under the brand name Olumiant, is currently administered to patients with rheumatoid arthritis or atopy. COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms will be given one dose per day of the drug.
In a clinical test, the use of baricitinib, together with remdesivir, has led to faster recovery of COVID-19 patients and lowered death rates among them.
Eli Lilly Japan K.K. applied for approval of baricitinib in December, after the drug was approved for emergency use in the United States in November.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.