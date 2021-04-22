Tokyo confirmed 861 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the government prepared to put the capital and Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures under a fresh state of emergency to fight the resurgence of infections.

In Kansai, Osaka Prefecture reported 1,167 new cases Thursday, after logging a record 1,242 cases the previous day, while Hyogo Prefecture confirmed 547 cases Thursday, down slightly from a record 563 cases on Wednesday. Nara Prefecture, meanwhile, reported a record 125 new infections Thursday.

The figure in the capital is higher than the 729 cases reported last Thursday, and it is the second day in a row that the tally has topped 800.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 684.1, compared to 523.4 the week before.

People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 105, up from 84 the previous day. The number of severely ill patients remained the same as Wednesday at 48.

Elsewhere, Aichi tallied 294 cases, while Kanagawa logged 318.

Japan confirmed 5,291 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the first daily count above 5,000 since Jan. 22.

