Tokyo reported 843 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the capital weighed asking the central government to declare another coronavirus state of emergency there.

The figure was the most since Jan. 29, when the capital saw 871 cases. It was also markedly higher than the previous two Tuesdays — 591 on April 14 and 555 on April 7.

The metropolitan government could make a decision regarding a new state of emergency after hearing from health experts Thursday, sources close to the matter have said.

As of Wednesday, Tokyo’s daily coronavirus tally averaged 665.3 over the past week, up from 497.1 the preceding week.

Among Wednesday’s new cases in the capital, 221 people were in their 20s, 170 were in their 30s and 157 were in their 40s, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement. Those age 65 or older totaled 84 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from a day earlier to 48. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 132,042.

Meanwhile, Hyogo Prefecture, which is also expected to request the central government make an emergency declaration, reported a record 563 new COVID-19 cases the same day. It is expected to join neighboring Kyoto and Osaka prefectures in being covered under the emergency, according to media reports.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura on Tuesday formally requested that the central government put his prefecture under the emergency.

Nationwide on Tuesday, the country reported 4,342 cases, while new deaths linked to the virus totaled 45. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 31 from Monday to 769.

