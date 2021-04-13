The government decided Tuesday to release treated radioactive water accumulating at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, having assessed there will be no negative impact on human health or the environment despite concerns from local fishermen and neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with members of his Cabinet, including industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, to formalize the decision, which comes a decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown in March 2011.

Water pumped into the ruined reactors at the Fukushima plant to cool the melted fuel, mixed with rain and groundwater that has also been contaminated, is treated using an advanced liquid processing system called ALPS.

The process removes most radioactive materials including strontium and cesium but leaves behind tritium, which poses little risk to human health in low concentration. The treated water is being stored in tanks on the plant’s premises — more than 1.25 million tons.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. expects to run out of space as early as fall next year, and the government had been looking for ways to safely dispose of the water.