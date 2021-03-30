The foreign ministers of Japan and Indonesia agreed Monday to cooperate closely in resolving the crisis in Myanmar, sharing “strong concerns” about the killings of peaceful protestors since the military seized power in a coup in February.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in Tokyo, “strongly condemned” the continued violence against demonstrators in Myanmar that have resulted in massive casualties and injuries, particularly on Saturday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

On Saturday alone, at least 114 people were reportedly killed by security forces, making for the bloodiest day of protests since the military seized power in a coup on Feb.1.

The death toll from the crackdowns on anti-coup protests had reached 459 as of Sunday, according to a daily tally released by a rights group monitoring the situation in the country.

In the meeting, Motegi said Japan welcomes efforts by the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to improve the situation in Myanmar, including the leadership demonstrated by Indonesia, a major power in the 10-member bloc, according to the ministry.

Since the coup, Indonesia has sought a peaceful resolution to the crisis, calling for a special ASEAN summit meeting, including Myanmar, even as the bloc upholds the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of other ASEAN member nations.

Japan, meanwhile, has been looking to play a “unique role” in efforts to reinstate Myanmar’s democratic political system, including applying pressure on the Myanmar military with which Tokyo maintains connections.

The two ministers met ahead of security talks on Tuesday in Tokyo that will also be attended by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto. Measures to counter China’s rising maritime assertiveness will be a key agenda item at the so-called two-plus-two talks.

On China, Motegi and Retno shared deep concerns about unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas, including the enactment of a new Chinese law that allows its coast guard to fire on vessels intruding into what it considers its waters, the ministry said.

Japan is troubled by Chinese coast guard ships’ repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in an apparent attempt to undermine Tokyo’s control. China claims the uninhabited group of islets, calling them Diaoyu.

Indonesia, meanwhile, has continued to protest to China about illegal fishing by Chinese fishing boats, accompanied by Chinese coast guard vessels, after entering the Indonesia-claimed exclusive economic zone in the waters north of the Natuna Islands.

The ministers also agreed to cooperate in enhancing connectivity in the region, with Motegi expressing the possibility of Japan extending ¥70 billion ($638 million) in low-interest loans for the development of Patimban Port, a new international seaport east of Jakarta, according to the ministry.