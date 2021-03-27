Tokyo reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a day after Japan posted 2,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time since early February.

The figure was nearly 100 more than the 342 cases reported a week ago on March 20.

Among Saturday’s new cases in Tokyo, 107 were detected in people in their 20s, while 74 people were in their 30s and 56 were in their 40s. Those age 65 or older totaled 70 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from a day earlier, to 44.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 119,661. The results came after 8,110 tests were conducted Wednesday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Friday, Japan reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus, fanning concerns of a rebound less than a week after a state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures.

It marked the first time the daily tally has exceeded 2,000 since Feb. 6, the day before the state of emergency was extended for another month over 10 prefectures.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a one-month emergency in the Tokyo region on Jan. 7, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them to March 7. It was further extended by two weeks to last Sunday for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures.

Nationwide on Friday, the number of infected people with severe symptoms edged down by two from Thursday to 323, according to the health ministry.

The total number of fatalities among infected people rose by 33 to 9,017, with 15 new deaths reported in Tokyo and five in neighboring Saitama Prefecture.

