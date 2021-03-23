Tokyo reported 337 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with people in their 20s the largest age group among the infected.

The figure comes after the capital saw 187 cases a day earlier.

Among Tuesday’s new cases in the capital, 86 were detected in people in their 20s, while just 46 were in their 30s and 43 were in their 50s. Those age 65 or older totaled 72 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by five, to 42.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 118,041. The results came after 2,444 tests were conducted Saturday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Monday, the daily number of new cases nationwide came to 822, falling below 1,000 for the first time since March 15, when 695 new cases were reported.

Across the country, 34 new fatalities linked to the virus were reported Monday, while the number of severe cases was unchanged from the previous day, at 324.

The same day, Miyagi Prefecture recorded 42 new cases, falling below 50 for the first time in a week after logging around 100 new cases in recent days.

In neighboring Yamagata Prefecture, where the prefectural government declared a state of emergency over the pandemic, the daily number of new cases Monday came to 21.

