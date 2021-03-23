What is believed to be Japan’s first case of mother-to-baby transmission of the coronavirus has been confirmed, according to the Japan Pediatric Society.

The baby has no health problems, the organization has said.

The COVID-19 infection was confirmed in a baby whose mother tested positive for the coronavirus, the group said in a report.

In September and October last year, the organization surveyed medical institutions with pediatrics departments, receiving answers from 1,124 facilities.

Of those, 334 institutions can accept pregnant women who are infected with the coronavirus. As of the end of August last year, 31 institutions had accepted pregnant women, with 52 people giving birth to 52 babies, including one who tested positive for the coronavirus in a test soon after being born.

It is possible that the baby was infected with the virus during pregnancy, the organization said. Similar mother-to-baby transmission cases have been reported overseas among a small portion of pregnant women, it said.

Ichiro Morioka, professor at Nihon University’s School of Medicine, who compiled the report, said that such transmission does not occur very frequently and that the possibility of infected babies developing severe symptoms is also not high.

Medical systems in Japan are being prepared to accept pregnant women infected with the coronavirus, he said.

