At least 30 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures plan to start coronavirus vaccinations for older people in prefectural capitals and other populated areas as the first batch of vaccine supply is expected to be limited when the rollout begins next month, according to a Kyodo News survey.

Japan is in the process of inoculating 4.8 million health care workers and plans to expand the vaccine program to include people aged 65 or older from April 12.

Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures will receive enough vaccines for around 2,000 people, with others scheduled to receive supplies for 1,000 individuals in the first batch.

In the survey, conducted from March 8 to 12, 30 prefectures such as Kanagawa and Tokushima said they will begin vaccinations of the older people in their capitals or nearby areas, while Okinawa, Tottori and three others said their capitals will be excluded in the first round of inoculations.

Vaccinations in Tokyo are to be conducted in Setagaya, which has the largest population among its 23 wards, and Hachioji in western part of the city. Osaka Prefecture plans on distributing its share of vaccines to all of its 43 cities, villages and towns.

Seven prefectures including Toyama and Shizuoka said they would make an announcement soon or declined to answer, and five others such as Fukushima, Fukui and Kochi are still working on their plans.

