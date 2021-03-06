The first case of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, from a coronavirus vaccination has been reported in Japan, the health ministry has said.

A medical worker in her 30s had an anaphylactic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine on Friday, the ministry said the same day.

The woman, who has underlying conditions, including asthma, saw her symptoms improve after taking medication.

A doctor who reported the case said that the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccination, while referring to the possibility that her asthma may have caused the reaction, according to the ministry.

The woman started coughing within five minutes after the vaccination. Her breathing became quick, and she felt itchy all over.

On Feb. 17, Japan started vaccinations, beginning with medical workers. As of Friday afternoon, some 46,500 medical workers have been vaccinated.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)