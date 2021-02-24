Japan will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for older residents on April 12, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday, significantly expanding the rollout beyond health care workers.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts, had previously said the government was aiming to start administering shots to people aged 65 or older, a group of about 36 million people, on April 1 at the earliest.

Vaccinations of older people will start on a small scale nationwide before ramping up from April 26, Kono said at a news conference Wednesday.

The third shipment of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's vaccine has been approved by the European Union and is expected to arrive on March 1, he said. The batch will consist of up to about 520,000 doses depending on what type of syringe is used.

The update to Japan's vaccination schedule comes amid concern that the European Union's new controls on vaccine exports and production delays at Pfizer's factory in Belgium could create supply bottlenecks.

Municipalities will begin receiving vaccines for people aged 65 or older, a group of about 36 million people, in the week beginning on April 5, Suga told reporters after meeting with members of his Cabinet, including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's pandemic response.

Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations last week after granting fast-track approval to Pfizer's vaccine, starting with an initial group of 40,000 health care workers, half of whom are participating in a study to track potential side effects.

A further 3.7 million front-line health care workers are to begin being inoculated in March, followed by people aged 65 or older.

People with preexisting conditions such as diabetes and those working at care facilities for older people will come next, and then finally the general population.