The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two members of Myanmar’s military junta over the country’s Feb. 1 coup.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and General Maung Maung Kyaw.

“The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action,” the department said in a statement.

The move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.