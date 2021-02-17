A Tokyo Organising Committee panel tasked with selecting a successor to Yoshiro Mori, the former president of the committee who resigned over a sexist remark, is eyeing current Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto for the post, media reports said Wednesday.

Hashimoto, a Liberal Democratic Party member in the Upper House, serves as minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. She competed in seven Olympics during an illustrious athletic career, including four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a track cyclist. She won a bronze medal in the 1,500-meter speed skating event at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

Hashimoto, 56, later turned to politics, winning a seat in the Upper House in 1995. She is a member of an LDP faction that used to be led by Mori. She has been involved with Japanese Olympic-related organizations throughout her political career, including the Japanese Olympic Committee.

As the Tokyo Organising Committee president needs to be politically neutral, Hashimoto would face pressure to not only resign as Olympic minister but also, at least from some quarters, as a lawmaker. She has denied she is interested in the post.

Mori provoked a wave of outrage at home and abroad by making a number of sexist remarks about women during a meeting on Feb. 3 with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, all the others feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something,” Mori said during the meeting. “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat; they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying.”