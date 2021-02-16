A Chinese government vessel armed with a cannon-like weapon entered Japanese territorial waters near the China-claimed Senkaku Islands on Tuesday for the first time since Beijing passed a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign ships in waters it claims.

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered the waters near the uninhabited islands at around 4:30 a.m., the Japan Coast Guard said, with two approaching a Japanese fishing boat guarded by JCG patrol vessels.

The Chinese vessel armed with the canon-like weapon did not approach the Japanese fishing boat.

Tuesday marked the second day in a row that Chinese vessels had entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu. On Monday, Tokyo delivered a formal protest with Beijing over the intrusion, the government’s top spokesman said.

“These kinds of activities by China Coast Guard ships violate international law,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference Monday, describing the incursions as “extremely regrettable and utterly intolerable.”

Beijing has justified the moves by calling the waters in the East China Sea its “inherent territory.”

The islets sit in rich fishing waters of the East China Sea and are believed to be home to vast mineral and gas deposits.

China’s increased patrols — it has now sent vessels into Japan’s territorial waters near the Senkakus on seven occasions this year — and the passage of the new coast guard law have stoked concern of a possible contingency in the waters.

The new law allows the Chinese Coast Guard to take “all necessary measures,” including the use of weapons, against foreign organizations or individuals that violate Chinese sovereignty or jurisdiction.

Some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have pushed for bolstered measures in the area, including joint military exercises between the Self-Defense Force and U.S. military. But others worry this could give Beijing a pretext to even further ramp up its activities near the Japan-administered islands.

China’s coast guard falls under the purview of the ruling Communist Party of China’s Central Military Commission, the country’s top military body. The Japan Coast Guard, meanwhile, is bound by strict regulations governing the use of weapons under the law, which bans it from conducting military activities.