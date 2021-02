A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck northeast Japan late Saturday night, injuring more than 100 people and causing widespread blackouts, cuts to water supplies and other damage.

Below are some pictures of the damage from across the region.

Cracks on a pillar of a condominium in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, the day after the major earthquake hit off Tohoku. | KYODO The fallen gate of a house in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture. | KYODO The manager of a liquor store cleans up broken bottles in the city of Fukushima following a strong earthquake. | KYODO Screens alert passengers of the suspension of operations of shinkansen services in the Tohoku region at Tokyo Station on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI A staff member picks up books at Iwaki City library in Fukushima Prefecture. | REUTERS The 7.3 magnitude quake triggered a landslide at Ebisu Circuit in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. | KYODO