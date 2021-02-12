Tokyo confirmed 307 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with daily figures holding below 500 for a sixth straight day.

Friday’s figure also means that the capital has gone 15 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases amid an extended coronavirus state of emergency.

Severe cases based on the metropolitan government’s standards dropped one from the previous day to 102.

Of the new cases in Tokyo, 49 were from people in their 40s, 48 in their 30s and 44 in their 20s. People age 65 or older accounted for 80 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 105,765.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 8,115 tests were conducted Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

A total of 1,693 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Thursday, with the daily total standing below 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Seventy-eight deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported across the country, including 21 in Tokyo.

According to the health ministry, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms fell 23 from the previous day to 713.

