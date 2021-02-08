A Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine collided with a commercial vessel while surfacing off Kochi Prefecture on Monday morning, leaving at least three crew members of the sub feared injured, the MSDF said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the Soryu-type submarine had collided with a commercial vessel off the coast of Cape Ashizuri, Kochi Prefecture, just before 11 a.m.

Kato said the government had set up a liaison office at the crisis management center of the Prime Minister's Office in response to the news and was in the process of gathering information.

It was not immediately clear if any of those aboard the commercial vessel had been hurt, but Kato said the ship had told the Japan Coast Guard it had not felt any contact with the submarine and it had not seen any damage to its hull.