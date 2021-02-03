The Upper House on Wednesday is set to pass bills that will introduce fines for people and businesses that do not comply with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the government had initially sought to imprison COVID-19 sufferers who refuse to be hospitalized, the plan was scrapped after talks between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which categorized such a step as excessive.

The legislation comes after some people left hospitals or refused to be hospitalized, including a man who fled hospital during treatment for his serious COVID-19 symptoms to visit a spa and his office, saying he was worried about his business.

Currently, people with serious COVID-19 symptoms are hospitalized in principle, while those with mild or no symptoms are allowed to recuperate at designated hotels or at home.

Until the bills are passed, prefectural governments can only make nonlegally binding requests that antivirus measures be observed.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura answers questions at the Upper House committee meeting Wednesday. | KYODO

The enactment of the legislation through revisions to the coronavirus special measures law and the infectious disease law will also enable the government to declare a situation in which special measures to combat the spread of the virus can be taken, but short of a state of emergency declaration.

The government envisages the designation will be triggered when infections are surging in a situation equivalent to Stage 3, the second-highest on the government’s four-level alert system.

A resolution was attached to the legislation, urging the government to take into account the impact of the designation on people’s rights and swiftly report to the Diet if there is any change to the period of enforcement or target areas.

The bill on revising the infectious disease law calls for introducing fines of up to ¥500,000 for COVID-19 patients resisting hospitalization and ¥300,000 for those who fail to participate in epidemiological surveys by health authorities.

The government had considered a prison sentence of up to one year or a maximum fine of ¥1 million for people who refuse to be hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, and a fine of up to ¥500,000 for those who do not cooperate with epidemiological surveys.

The other bill on amending the coronavirus special measures law also calls for fines of up to ¥300,000 for restaurants and bars that fail to cooperate with orders to reduce their operating hours under a state of emergency and up to ¥200,000 for those not cooperating with measures imposed under the less severe declaration.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)