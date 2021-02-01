The Lower House on Monday passed bills to introduce fines for people and businesses failing to comply with the country's measures for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga backed down on a controversial proposal to imprison COVID-19 patients who refuse to be hospitalized after facing criticism from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party that such a step would be excessive.

The legislation also allows designation of a precursor situation to a state of emergency in which special measures to combat the spread of the virus can be taken.

To prevent excessive restrictions on individuals' rights, the two parties agreed to attach a nonbinding resolution urging the government to take the advice of experts and report to the Diet when extending the period of such declarations of precursor situations or changing the areas covered by such declarations.

The Diet began deliberations on the necessary revisions to the infectious diseases law and the coronavirus special measures law Friday and is set to enact the legislation Wednesday along with the resolution.

The bill on the infectious disease law calls for introducing fines of up to ¥500,000 for COVID-19 patients resisting hospitalization and ¥300,000 for those who fail to participate in epidemiological surveys by health authorities.

The government had originally sought to introduce a prison sentence of up to one year or a maximum fine of ¥1 million for people who refuse to be hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, and a fine of up to ¥500,000 for those who do not cooperate with epidemiological surveys.

The other bill on the coronavirus special measures law also calls for fines of up to ¥300,000 for restaurants and bars that do not cooperate with orders to shorten their operating hours under a state of emergency and up to ¥200,000 for those not cooperating in a precursor situation categorized as just below a state of emergency.

The government had been planning to impose fines of up to ¥500,000 in the former scenario and ¥300,000 in the latter.

The additional resolution also calls for only requesting businesses to cut operating hours and not to request closures or people to refrain from going outside altogether.

Amid a resurgence of the virus, Suga declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo region on Jan. 7 and expanded its scope to cover 11 prefectures in total, including Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka.

Under the state of emergency, the government has urged people to stay at home as much as possible and asked bars and restaurants to cut opening hours. Firms are being encouraged to adopt remote working, while attendance at large events is being capped.

But unlike other countries that have imposed serious penalties for noncompliance, Japan currently has no penalty for those refusing to cooperate with the requests.

Some bars and restaurants, already hit hard by the pandemic, have ignored the request to avoid losing more customers.

