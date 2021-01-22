Globally renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has been diagnosed with rectal cancer.

The 69-year-old Japanese musician got the diagnosis last year, according to an announcement made Thursday. He underwent surgery earlier this month and is currently hospitalized for treatment.

Sakamoto contracted oropharynx cancer in 2014 but achieved remission after receiving treatment.

“I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment,” Sakamoto said in a message posted on his official website.

He also said: “From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer.”