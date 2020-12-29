The United States military has begun rolling out its first COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritizing front-line medical workers.
Inoculations began Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed.
Last week, U.S. Forces Japan took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event Tuesday.
The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.
