Tokyo confirmed 311 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on Monday, with the number of seriously ill patients rising by three from the previous day to 70 — the most since May 10 — according to metropolitan government data.

The figure for new cases was based on 5,117 tests. The latest tally came after the capital confirmed a record 570 cases Friday. Figures reported early in the week are typically lower than those for other days.

People in their 40s accounted for the largest group of new cases, at 69, followed by those in their 20s, at 68, and those in their 30s, at 51. Those aged 65 or over totaled 57.

Amid the recent surge in infections nationwide, the cities of Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka and Nagoya have asked bars and restaurants to shorten their business hours for about three weeks, with subsidies provided for those who comply. But some establishments are refusing to follow the requests as they have already been hit hard amid the pandemic.

The number of new cases reported nationwide on Sunday was 2,066, rising above 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day, as the toll of deaths related to COVID-19 grew by 16. Of the new fatalities, six were reported in Osaka Prefecture and five in Hokkaido.

The nationwide total of patients with severe symptoms increased Monday by 22 from the previous day to total 462, hitting a record high, the health ministry said. The number had nearly doubled from two weeks earlier.

