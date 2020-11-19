The dollar eased to around ¥103.80 in Tokyo trading Thursday amid worries over rising coronavirus infections.

At 5 p.m., the dollar was at ¥103.83, slightly down from ¥103.88 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1844, down from $1.1881, and at ¥122.99, down from ¥123.43.

The dollar moved narrowly in directionless trading.

A surge in coronavirus cases "weighed on sentiment," putting a downward pressure on the dollar, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service provide said. There are concerns of a virus resurgence delaying global economic recovery.

There is risk aversion in principle, a securities house official said. But there are also expectations of "finding a way out (of the virus crisis) once the timing of vaccine deployment is actually decided," the official said.

Market players were also awaiting the outcome of a summit of European Union leaders to be held online later on Thursday.

The dollar may fall below ¥103 if stocks plunge but will be supported by hopes for U.S. coronavirus relief spending, an official at a Japanese bank said.