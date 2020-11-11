A group of cybercriminals on Wednesday published on the internet data it claims to have stolen from Japanese gaming giant Capcom Co.

According to investigative sources, the group, which calls itself Ragnar Locker, made unspecified demands on Capcom. The Osaka Prefectural Police Department began working on the case after being contacted by the company.

The hacking group has released multiple statements including one saying that it stole about a terabyte of data from a Capcom server, according to the sources.

The group said it uploaded to the internet 67 gigabytes of the hacked data after the company did not respond to its demands by the Wednesday morning deadline of 8 a.m it set.

Special software is needed to download the published data. But some of the content is viewable, such as what are believed to be images from passports.

“We will refrain from commenting on the details from a security standpoint, but we have not confirmed leaks of customer information at this point,” Capcom said.

It is believed that Ragnar Locker hacks into networks of companies and other organizations, encrypts data and then demands money from them for recovering the data or by threatening to release the stolen information.

On Nov. 4, Capcom said that its email and other systems had been suffering issues since the small hours of Nov. 2 following unauthorized access by a third party.

