Japan Airlines Co. is expected to post an operating loss of around ¥85 billion ($810 million) in the three months through September, hit by a sharp fall in the number of international passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to company sources.

The estimated red ink, however, compares with an operating loss of ¥131.01 billion in the April-June quarter, as the major Japanese carrier has implemented cost-cutting measures and benefited from the government program launched in late July that subsidizes 35% of domestic travel expenses, the sources said Sunday.

JAL is scheduled to release its first-half earnings reports Friday. So far, the airline has withheld its earnings projections for the current business year through March, citing uncertainty from the pandemic.

According to JAL data, the number of its international passengers plunged 97.5% in July and 96.9% in August from a year earlier, while that of domestic passengers dropped 64.7% in July and 71.7% in August.

Despite the business challenges, JAL’s capital adequacy ratio has remained more stable than that of many foreign carriers, at 45.9% as of the end of June.

Another major carrier, ANA Holdings Inc., the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co., is expecting to book a record annual net loss of around ¥530 billion, company sources said last week.

As part of restructuring efforts, ANA plans to slash up to 30 large jets and around 3,500 jobs from its current group workforce of about 46,000 by the fiscal 2022.

ANA will release its earnings results in the April-September period Tuesday.

JAL filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and became relisted in 2012 after cutting over 100 aircraft and about 16,000 employees.