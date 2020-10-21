Tokyo confirmed 150 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on just 948 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 29,335, while the number of seriously ill patients remained at 24.

Of Wednesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 33, followed by those in their 30s, at 32, and those in their 40s, at 20.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 483 new cases nationwide, including 139 in Tokyo.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose by three to 1,693. Tuesday’s new cases across the nation included 65 in Osaka Prefecture, 47 in Kanagawa Prefecture and 40 in Chiba Prefecture.