Tokyo confirmed 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, the metropolitan government said, again rising above the 200-mark after recording 184 cases a day earlier and 284 cases on Thursday.

The figure was based on 4,851 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 28,839, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 23, down two from the previous day.

Of the Saturday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 64, followed by those in their 30s, at 44, and those in their 40s, at 36.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 642 cases, along with 15 deaths linked to the virus, including four in Tokyo and three in Okinawa Prefecture.

Out of Friday’s 642 cases, Aomori Prefecture confirmed 26 infections, a record high for the northeastern prefecture. Of them, 20 were linked to a bar or a night club in Hirosaki. Fukushima Prefecture also reported a record 15 cases.