Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering Saturday to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Japan’s Asian neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism.

The masakaki tree offering was made to celebrate the Shinto shrine’s biannual festival held in the spring and autumn. The shrine honors convicted war criminals along with more than 2.4 million war dead.

Suga sent the offering in the name of the prime minister, as did his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, in recent years.

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have drawn criticism, particularly from China and South Korea, where memories of Japan’s militarism run deep.

Relations between Japan and South Korea remained chilled after South Korean court rulings in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to pay damages to South Koreans for wartime labor during Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The dispute also spilled over to trade and other areas, with a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact pushed to the brink of collapse last year.

Japan’s relations with China have been improving, despite outstanding differences over history and the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China also claims the uninhabited islets, which it calls Diaoyu.