The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Sunday it had confirmed 144 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital after reporting 270 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 36, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 52, the metropolitan government said, adding that 4,807 tests were conducted.

Sunday’s daily tally pushed the total number of infections in the capital to 25,257.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo remained static Sunday at 29.

On Saturday, the number of cases confirmed nationwide came to 643.

