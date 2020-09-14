Tokyo reported 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after posting 146 cases and the lowest since Sept. 7.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 3,234 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had fallen to 22 from 24 a day earlier.
Monday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,083.
The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed across Japan totaled 76,485 as of 10 a.m. Monday, up by 3,734 from a week earlier, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 78 to 1,460.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.