Official campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election began Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s right-hand man and two former ministers vying to replace him.

The winner will become Japan’s next prime minister, given the party’s dominance of parliament. The election will be between Yoshihide Suga, 71, who has been chief Cabinet secretary for nearly eight years, Shigeru Ishiba, 63, a former defense minister and vocal critic of Abe, and Fumio Kishida, 63, a former foreign minister and currently the LDP’s policy chief.

Abe is stepping down due to health concerns before his term as LDP president ends in September next year. The leadership election will be held next Monday and the new prime minister will be named at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Sept. 16.

Suga is widely seen as the front-runner, having secured the backing of the majority of LDP lawmakers, who in total hold 394 votes.

The party has decided to hold an abridged leadership election in order to pick Abe’s successor as quickly as possible, given the current challenges in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the election was held under usual procedures, candidates would have needed to secure a majority of the 788 votes up for grabs, with Diet members and rank-and-file members holding 394 votes each.

But the scaled-down version will be held with the 394 Diet member votes and a total of 141 votes cast by three delegates each from the party’s 47 prefectural chapters. Most of the local chapters are holding primaries.

Suga, the top government spokesman, has expressed his intention to carry on with Abe’s policies, including his signature Abenomics policy mix of drastic monetary easing and fiscal stimulus.

Ishiba is aiming to decentralize government to shift more power from Tokyo to local authorities. He said that under Abe, Japan has failed to sufficiently implement structural reforms, and that reducing social inequality is vital to economic expansion.

Kishida said he will try to address the widening income gap in Japan, pledging to raise the minimum wage and reduce educational costs.

With the pandemic, as well as a powerful typhoon hitting southwestern Japan, the candidates have refrained from taking part in debate sessions or giving stump speeches outside. They have instead presented their policies online and through television appearances.