The new prime minister, who will be elected in mid-September, is scheduled to give a speech at a United Nations General Assembly session Sept. 25, according to the order of speeches released Tuesday.

Attention is expected to be focused on what the successor to incumbent Shinzo Abe has to say to the international community about Japan’s diplomatic policy, observers said.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, world leaders are likely to deliver their speeches by video in principle at this year’s session, set to be held for eight days through Sept. 29.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to give their respective speeches Sept. 22, the annual session’s opening day.

Trump has expressed his willingness to visit the U.N. headquarters in New York to deliver his speech.

Speakers and the order of their speeches are not finalized yet and may change until just before the start of the session.

More leaders are expected to address the General Assembly meeting this year than in previous years, as prerecorded speeches are allowed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As for China and Russia, their foreign ministers have been giving speeches in recent years, but this year, their leaders are expected to address the U.N. session.

North Korea’s speech, which is expected to be given by the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, is set for the last on the final day of the conference.

