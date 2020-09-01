Japan and Taiwan have agreed to reopen their borders for newly arriving expatriates and other long-term residents from Sept. 8, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

Japan has also agreed with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar to resume travels for long-term residents from Sept. 8, provided they take precautionary measures, including a 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival, Motegi said.

