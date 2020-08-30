The week ahead for Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Monday
- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for August.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for July.
- Hiroshima High Court to rule on appeal by state-paid secretary to Diet member Anri Kawai in connection with alleged bribery during her successful election campaign last year.
- Tokyo amusement park Toshimaen to close.
- U.S. Open tennis tournament begins.
Tuesday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for July.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for July.
- Finance Ministry to release statistics on corporate financial results by industry for April-June quarter.
- Olympic flame to go on display at Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo until Nov. 1.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new vehicle sales for August.
Friday
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by model for August.
Sunday
- Prince Hisahito, Emperor Naruhito’s nephew who is second in line to imperial throne, turns 14.