Monday

  • Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for August.
  • Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for July.
  • Hiroshima High Court to rule on appeal by state-paid secretary to Diet member Anri Kawai in connection with alleged bribery during her successful election campaign last year.
  • Tokyo amusement park Toshimaen to close.
  • U.S. Open tennis tournament begins.

Tuesday

  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for July.
  • Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for July.
  • Finance Ministry to release statistics on corporate financial results by industry for April-June quarter.
  • Olympic flame to go on display at Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo until Nov. 1.
  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new vehicle sales for August.

Friday

  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by model for August.

Sunday

  • Prince Hisahito, Emperor Naruhito’s nephew who is second in line to imperial throne, turns 14.
