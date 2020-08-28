Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to step down as prime minister amid speculation over his health, NHK reported Friday, throwing the political center of Nagatacho in turmoil over the question of who will take over.

Abe is expected to speak to reporters at 5 p.m.

Abe’s health has been the subject of intense speculation since he underwent an examination at Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital on Aug. 14, and then returned for a followup exam on Monday.

The recent developments followed reports that his condition had declined since July and then worsened in early August. That fueled fears within Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he may not be able to carry on, instigating speculation as to who could succeed him.

Abe’s first stint as prime minister ended in 2007 after only one year due to chronic ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.