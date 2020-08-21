The monetary value of water damage from floods and other natural disasters across Japan in 2019 totaled a record high of some ¥2.15 trillion, provisional land ministry data showed Friday.

The figure was the highest since such statistics began being compiled in 1961, excluding tsunami damage, the ministry said. The previous record high was ¥2.02 trillion in 2004.

Damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis in October last year, which affected wide areas chiefly in eastern Japan, stood at about ¥1.86 trillion, marking the highest water damage for a single natural disaster, excluding that from tsunami.

The previous such record damage was ¥1.21 trillion, caused by a heavy rain disaster in western Japan in 2018.

By prefecture, Fukushima suffered the costliest water damage in 2019 at some ¥671.6 billion, followed by Tochigi at ¥254.7 billion and Miyagi at ¥251.2 billion.

Some 99,000 houses and buildings suffered water damage across the country, with flooded land totaling 80,700 hectares.