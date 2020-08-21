The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, dipping below 300, amid concerns about the second wave of infections following the end of the summer holiday season.

The figure, which is down from a five-day high of 339 cases Thursday, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 18,865, with 348 deaths. The number of seriously ill patients fell by three to 33, the metropolitan government said in a statement. The latest data was based on 5,407 tests conducted Tuesday.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading. Karaoke venues and drinking establishments that serve alcohol are also being asked to close by 10 p.m. until the end of this month.

RELATED PHOTOS People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku area on Thursday. | KYODO