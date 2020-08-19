Japan saw its first goods trade surplus in four months in July as exports to China significantly recovered from a slump stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

Exports to China, Japan’s biggest goods trade partner, increased 8.2 percent in the reporting month from a year earlier for the first rise in seven months, helping the country log an ¥11.6 billion ($109 million) goods trade surplus, according to a preliminary report by the Finance Ministry.

But overall exports in July remained sluggish, down 19.2 percent from a year ago to ¥5.37 trillion to mark a double-digit fall for the fifth straight month, as the continued impact of the pandemic suppressed overseas demand. Exports sagged for the 20th consecutive month.

Imports dropped 22.3 percent from a year earlier to ¥5.36 trillion, down for the 15th straight month, due mainly to falling prices of crude oil imported from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and large drops in prices of liquefied natural gas and coal from Australia.

The pace of decline in July exports was slower than the 28.3 percent year-on-year drop in May, the sharpest since a 30.6 percent tumble in September 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis, and a 26.2 percent fall in June. In March and April, exports slid 11.7 percent and 21.9 percent, respectively.

Auto-related exports, one of the economy’s key components, tumbled, with car exports sinking 30.0 percent, and those of car parts plunging 32.5 percent.

The latest monthly drop in imports was larger than the 14.4 percent shrinkage the previous month, which mainly reflected a recovery in shipments from China, where the world’s first large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus was detected earlier this year.

All figures were compiled on a customs-cleared basis.