Reference | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for Aug. 17-23

Kyodo

Monday

  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June quarter. Economists project a third consecutive quarterly contraction and the sharpest annualized decline on record.

Tuesday

  • Sapporo District Court to hand down ruling on Takahiro Tsujimoto for a spray-can-linked building explosion in 2018 that injured 44 people.

Wednesday

  • Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for July.
  • Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for June.

Thursday

  • Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to start six-day trip to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, with travel restrictions expected to be on agenda.
  • East Japan Railway to launch seven-month campaign to halve fares for for shinkansen and limited express train tickets booked online.
  • British Women’s Open to be held in Scotland’s Royal Troon Golf Club through Sunday, with Hinako Shibuno set to defend her title.

Friday

  • Japan Tourism Agency to release data on foreign visits in July.
  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for July.

Sunday

  • Shinzo Abe to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister to serve uninterrupted in office, matching Eisaku Sato at 2,798 days. Sato, Abe’s great uncle, was prime minister from 1964 to 1972.
Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

, ,