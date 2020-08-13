McDonald's Japan posts 2% rise in first-half sales on brisk demand for takeout

McDonald’s Holdings Co. (Japan) said first-half sales rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier to ¥139.24 billion ($1.3 billion) as demand for takeaway and delivery services rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the full year to December, the company maintained its earnings estimate Wednesday, forecasting a 7.8 percent growth in net profit to ¥18.2 billion and a 3.5 percent rise in operating profit to ¥29 billion on sales of ¥287 billion, up 1.9 percent. The operating profit would be a record high.

In the six months to June, net profit fell 4.9 percent at ¥9.19 billion due partly to costs for renewing some of its outlets.

In an online news conference, Atsuo Shimodaira, executive vice president and chief operating officer, attributed the growth in first-half sales to its lineup, pricing and speed of service.

The company said drive-through sales accounted for about half of all sales between April and May, when the government’s state of emergency declaration forced the fast-food chain to shorten business hours or suspend in-store dining.