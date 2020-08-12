Tokyo logs 222 coronavirus cases, topping 200 again after short lull

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 222 coronavirus infections Wednesday, surpassing the 200 mark once again after having kept it below that number for two straight days.

Tokyo recorded 188 and 197 cases on Tuesday and Monday, respectively, and its cumulative tally stands at 16,474. The death toll was 336 as of Tuesday.

Wednesday’s 222 confirmed cases are based on 1,132 tests conducted on Sunday. The metropolitan government usually receives and announce test results about three days after they are conducted.

As for the situation on the number of available hospital beds, the capital has seen an increase in their occupancy due to the spike in the number of patients over the past couple of months.

As of Tuesday, 1,710 people were hospitalized and 22 were seriously ill. In addition, arrangements were being made to have another 944 people sent to hospital or treated at home or hotels. A month ago, 529 were hospitalized and 5 were critically ill.

Tokyo has secured 2,400 beds with 100 being set aside for those in serious condition.