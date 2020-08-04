Abe says he is closely watching coronavirus situation in Osaka and Okinawa

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the government is closely watching the spread of coronavirus infections in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures, respectively.
“We’re staying on alert while closely watching the situations in Osaka and Okinawa, as well as in Tokyo,” Abe said at a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party executives.
“We’ll proceed with balancing social and economic activities” and measures to curb infections, the prime minister added.
LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, meanwhile, said the party will consider extending a special measure on employment adjustment subsidies for companies that have paid leave allowances to their employees.
Amid the coronavirus epidemic, the maximum amount of the subsidies has been raised to ¥15,000 per employee a day. The measure will expire at the end of September.
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.