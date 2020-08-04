Abe says he is closely watching coronavirus situation in Osaka and Okinawa

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the government is closely watching the spread of coronavirus infections in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures, respectively.

“We’re staying on alert while closely watching the situations in Osaka and Okinawa, as well as in Tokyo,” Abe said at a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party executives.

“We’ll proceed with balancing social and economic activities” and measures to curb infections, the prime minister added.

LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, meanwhile, said the party will consider extending a special measure on employment adjustment subsidies for companies that have paid leave allowances to their employees.

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, the maximum amount of the subsidies has been raised to ¥15,000 per employee a day. The measure will expire at the end of September.