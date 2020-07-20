Tokyo reports 168 COVID-19 cases Monday

Tokyo confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, reporting daily counts under 200 for two days in a row, the metropolitan government said.

Despite the lower figure, public fears of a resurgence of the virus still linger, after the daily cases in the capital reached around 290 for the three days through Saturday before it decreased to 188 on Sunday.

Monday's figure brings the capital's cumulative total to 9,579.

The central government's Go To Travel campaign, which launches Wednesday, has added fuel to public concern, prompting many to believe travelers to and from Tokyo might increase the risk of spreading the virus to other regions.

The recent cases, initially highlighted by infection clusters that occurred in Tokyo's nightlife districts, are now believed to be spreading to other establishments such as schools and offices while untraceable infections are also growing.

Elsewhere, Osaka reported 49 new cases while Kyoto reported a singe-day high of 27 new infections, NHK reported.

Also on Monday, the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 reached 1,001, about five months after the country's first fatal case was reported Feb. 13. The figure includes cases linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.