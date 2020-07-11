Dozens of COVID-19 infections detected at U.S. military facilities in Okinawa, governor says

Dozens of COVID-19 infections have been detected at U.S. military bases in Okinawa Prefecture, Gov. Denny Tamaki said Saturday, in what was believed to be a large cluster infection.

Tamaki said that he had received a report from the U.S. side that “a large number” of American military personnel had been infected with the novel coronavirus, though the military did not disclose an exact figure.

Local media reported that the number of infections was likely to top 60 and that several facilities were involved, including Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen. NHK meanwhile said upwards of 50 cases had been found, citing unidentified sources.

"I was shocked by the content of the report. It is extremely regrettable that such a large number of cases have occurred in such a short period of time,” Tamaki said at a televised news conference.

“I can’t help but have doubts about infection prevention measures (taken by the U.S. military)," he added.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the U.S. Marines said in statements that “several” infections had been confirmed at the Futenma base and Camp Butler, a collection of several facilities in the prefecture.

At his news conference, Tamaki said he was requesting that the U.S. side publicly announce the number of infected and set up a joint meeting with the prefectural government over the issue.

U.S. Marine Corps Installations Pacific said Thursday that further statements about the infections would not be released. In March, the Pentagon ordered military bases and commanders to halt the reporting of exact numbers of new cases to the media, citing operational security concerns.

The news comes just a day after U.S. Forces Japan again extended a so-called Public Health Emergency covering the entire country over the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency had been due to end on July 14 but will now run through Aug. 13. The declaration was first issued on April 15, after an initial order covering only the Kanto region.